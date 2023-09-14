Cedar Rapids mom and son to compete in national adaptive tennis tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Teresa Williams wanted to help her son Nathan participate in activities as a child, and knew where to look.

“I’ve been playing tennis since I was 21,” Teresa said.

Nathan, who has a learning disability, has been playing tennis for 18 years.

“My mom taught me,” Nathan said. “We’d go out on the court and hit.”

Nathan fell in love with tennis, and he’s been playing at a high level all his life.

He travels all over the country playing in tournaments and amassing an impressive stack of medals. But his latest championship is a special one, because he shared it with his mom Teresa.

The Williams won the Missouri Valley five-state regional doubles adaptive tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The tournament pairs an adaptive athlete with another player. The win qualified the Williams duo to the national adaptive tournament in Orlando, Florida.

“It was quite exciting to know that in my first tournament we succeeded in getting to the nationals,” said Teresa.

“It’s a lot of fun just to keep playing tennis with her,” Nathan said.

The Williams duo has a big advantage on the court: That mom and son chemistry.

“I would say there’s a lot of knowing where your opponent is going to be and playing together without even talking,” Teresa said. “Nathan carried us. He helps me out a lot, it I can’t get to a ball I tell him it’s his, and he always gets it.”

Mom and son have been working hard getting ready for nationals in November.

“Of course we hope to win, but I hear the competition is very tough,” Teresa said “They will be the best of all the districts of the USTA and all of the United States.”

Theresa is so happy she got Nathan started in Tennis. It has helped mom and son develop a special bond together.

“We understand each other we know each other’s moves,” Teresa said.

“It’s a lot of fun too we like to hit as much as possible at least once or twice a week,” said Nathan.

“It’s a great bond,” Teresa said.

