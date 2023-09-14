Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man gets 6 years in prison for shooting flare gun at courthouse, threatening officials

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man will spend more than six years in prison for threatening federal officials and shooting flare guns at a federal courthouse.

John Miller, 42, has been sentenced to 77 months in prison, with three more years of supervised release.

In November 2020, he sent a threatening Facebook message to a federal prosecutor, which mentioned several other officials.

Later that day he fired a flare gun at the Cedar Rapids federal district courthouse.

One of the shots started a small fire on a traffic barrier outside the building.

Miller’s attorney’s argued he had severe mental health problems, and did not understand the nature of his actions.

