Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology...
In this photo taken from video released by Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology telegram channel on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un gestures while speaking to Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, not pictured, after crossing the border to Russia at Khasan, about 127 km (79 miles) south of Vladivostok.(Source: Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology telegram channel via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern seas Wednesday, its neighbors said.

The launch came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was traveling in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin while there are international concerns about a potential arms deal that could fuel Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missiles being fired 10 minutes apart from an area in Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport, and that the weapons flew cross-country toward the country’s eastern seas. It didn’t immediately say how far the weapons flew.

Japan’s Coast Guard, citing Tokyo’s Defense Ministry, said the missile likely has landed but still urged vessels around the Japanese coasts to watch out for falling objects.

Kim has been using the international distraction caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine to ramp up the North’s weapons development, a process that has included more than 100 missile launches since the start of 2022.

According to U.S. officials, Putin could use his meeting with Kim to secure more supplies of North Korean artillery and other ammunition to refill declining reserves and prolong his invasion of Ukraine. Experts say Kim in return could seek badly needed economic aid and sophisticated weapons technologies to advance his nuclear-weapons and missiles program.

___

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Son of Iowa basketball coach McCaffery found guilty in fatal crash
Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary...
Police identify body found on Univ. of Iowa campus
Chicago Deep dish pizza
Where to find the best regional pizza in Iowa
Investigators believe the 12-year-old boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then...
Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark
Two hurt when truck hits UTV near Riverside

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Putin welcomes Kim at cosmodrome in Russia’s far east
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift tops MTV VMAs in a show dominated by hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams
Voters in a fast-growing eastern Iowa community have agreed to a one cent sales tax to help...
Tiffin joins most of Iowa in having one cent sales tax
Jack McCaffery found guilty of failing to yield to a pedestrian
Jack McCaffery found guilty of failing to yield to a pedestrian