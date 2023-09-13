CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We began Wednesday with some fog across Eastern Iowa and a few chilly temperatures in the 40 and 50s over most of the region.

Today & Tonight

However, the fog has cleared over most of the area and we’ll have a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight will be similar to last night with a mostly clear sky, some areas of patchy fog, and lows dropping into the 40s.

Some sunshine and comfortable temperatures Wednesday afternoon (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday and Friday will be comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next chance for showers and storms comes Friday night and into Saturday as a low-pressure system and cold front travel through Iowa. After Saturday the forecast looks dry and in the 70s as we start next week.

Some sunshine and comfortable temperatures Wednesday afternoon (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.