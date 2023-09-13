Some sunshine and comfortable temperatures Wednesday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We began Wednesday with some fog across Eastern Iowa and a few chilly temperatures in the 40 and 50s over most of the region.
Today & Tonight
However, the fog has cleared over most of the area and we’ll have a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight will be similar to last night with a mostly clear sky, some areas of patchy fog, and lows dropping into the 40s.
Thursday & Beyond
Thursday and Friday will be comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next chance for showers and storms comes Friday night and into Saturday as a low-pressure system and cold front travel through Iowa. After Saturday the forecast looks dry and in the 70s as we start next week.
