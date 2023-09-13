Some nice days round out the work week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Behind yesterday’s quick-moving storm system, we’ve got some really nice conditions on the way for eastern Iowa.

A little bit of patchy fog has been seen this morning, generally in our northeast zone closer to the Mississippi River. Be prepared for changing visibilities early on, especially in low-lying areas or spots that you know are prone to fog development. This should begin to dissipate within a few hours after sunrise.

Otherwise, today will be a little bit cooler, generally, than what we saw on Tuesday. Highs reach the upper 60s in the northeast to mid 70s in the southwest. Scattered clouds early on will tend to diminish a bit, too, leading to a decent amount of sunshine.

Highs climb a little higher Thursday and Friday, likely reaching the mid to upper 70s, with some low 80s. Moisture levels will stay reasonable, though, with dew points in the comfortable range in the 50s. By Friday into Saturday, a storm system approaches and pushes a frontal boundary through the area. We’ll see the first signs of this with a chance for some showers late Friday night or Saturday morning. It now appears that a few storms are possible Saturday afternoon, too, though the chance is slight overall.

We’re not looking at a big shift in temperatures behind the weekend front, with things staying in the mid to upper 70s for the end of the weekend, gradually warming to the upper 70s and low 80s by the middle of next week. Another chance for a few storms shows up at the tail-end of the 9-day forecast on Thursday.

