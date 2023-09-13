Show You Care
Police warn of man approaching students on Iowa City trail

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is warning the public of a man allegedly making inappropriate sexual comments to junior high students on the Court Hill Trail.

Officials say the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two junior high students were walking the Court Hill Trail through Court Hill Park when a man followed them to the entrance of Memory Gardens Cemetery. He then approached them and made sexually explicit comments towards them. A victim told police that they had also encountered the man earlier in the week.

Police say that the subject is described as an adult white male in his early 30s. He has red hair with a red beard, is slender, stands around 6′ tall, and he was wearing an orange hoodie and black sweatpants at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the subject to call police immediately. Detective Gabe Cook can be reached at 319-356-5291, or gcook@iowa-city.org.

Officials are urging parents to be aware of this individual at this time.

