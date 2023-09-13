Muscatine street ‘closed indefinitely’ due to safety concerns after apartment building evacuated

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine has closed the 100 block of West 3rd Street to all traffic immediately because of safety concerns regarding an apartment building in that area that was evacuated at the end of August for structural concerns.

City officials say the closure will be indefinite and extend from the Iowa Avenue Intersection to the parking entrance of the Clark House near the Chestnut Street intersection.

Officials said the area has been closed off because of concerns for pedestrian and vehicle safety due to the uncertain status of the Welch Apartment building. However, city officials say the closure will be evaluated daily.

Two MuscaBus routes will have alternate routes around the road closure, according to a media release from city officials. The Yellow Route will travel down Iowa and turn left on 4th Street to Sycamore and then on to City Hall. The Blue Route will travel down 3rd Street, turn left on Chestnut to 4th Street, then to Sycamore and then to City Hall.

Residents that were displaced from the Welch Apartments are being assisted by the property owners and are temporarily being housed in a local hotel, according to a statement from property owners.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.