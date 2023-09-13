Mild highs and cool lows give us a nice end to the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now we remain quiet. For the next couple of days as we wrap up the work week will be nice. Clear overnight and sunny afternoons stay with us into Friday.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Friday night into Saturday brings the next chance for some rainfall. Again, this does not look like a big weather producer but notable enough to keep in mind you may see some rain. Next week starts on a sunny note for Sunday with a gradual warming trend into next week with some lower 80s possible. Have a great night.

