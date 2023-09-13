Marion police outline traffic impacts for annual Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The annual Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade is set for Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers said the parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will last for about an hour.

The parade will impact traffic on 29th Avenue, Third Street, Geode Street, 10th Street and affiliated side streets in the area. Police will be there to help direct traffic.

Police released the route and traffic impacts as follows:

Eastbound traffic on 29th Avenue will have to turn south at 3rd Street/Geode Street

Northbound traffic on Geode will have to turn west onto 29th Avenue

Westbound traffic on 29th Avenue will have to go south at 10th Street

Northbound traffic on 10th Street will have to turn east onto 29th Avenue

