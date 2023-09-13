Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marion police outline traffic impacts for annual Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The annual Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade is set for Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers said the parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will last for about an hour.

The parade will impact traffic on 29th Avenue, Third Street, Geode Street, 10th Street and affiliated side streets in the area. Police will be there to help direct traffic.

Police released the route and traffic impacts as follows:

  • Eastbound traffic on 29th Avenue will have to turn south at 3rd Street/Geode Street
  • Northbound traffic on Geode will have to turn west onto 29th Avenue
  • Westbound traffic on 29th Avenue will have to go south at 10th Street
  • Northbound traffic on 10th Street will have to turn east onto 29th Avenue
The annual Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade is set for Wednesday afternoon.
The annual Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade is set for Wednesday afternoon.(Marion Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Son of Iowa basketball coach McCaffery found guilty in fatal crash
Chicago Deep dish pizza
Where to find the best regional pizza in Iowa
Investigators believe the 12-year-old boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then...
Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark
(KCRG)
Collins Aerospace confirms ‘minor workforce reduction’
Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary...
Police identify body found on Univ. of Iowa campus

Latest News

Comedian Jo Koy to perform in Cedar Rapids in December
A jury could reach a verdict as early as today for a 19-year-old on trial for a double murder...
Jury deliberations begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
A jury could reach a verdict as early as today for a 19-year-old on trial for a double murder...
Jury deliberations begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
Voters in a fast-growing eastern Iowa community have agreed to a one cent sales tax to help...
Tiffin joins most of Iowa in having one cent sales tax