Lone Tree FFA students teach other students about safety on the farm(KCRG)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday morning, Lone Tree’s FFA taught students in the school district about safety on the farm.

Carter Schott was one of the many FFA instructors teaching younger students. He personally knows just how important those lessons can be.

“I was feeding goats one day and a feeder came down and chopped off my finger so you just gotta be more careful,” said Schott.

That’s why other FFA members, leaders with the Lone Tree School District, and farmers in the area say lessons like these are so crucial.

“This is our next generation for sure. These kids are going to grow up and potentially be farmers, potentially have a job in agriculture and they need to know what is safe for them to do, and what is the right equipment to use, how to use it, and how to protect themselves and other people as well,” said Lone Tree FFA member Bailey McGrew.

The stations included lessons on tractor safety, livestock care, fire and chemical education, and grain hazards.

Lone Tree’s agriculture instructor says the goal for their community is to remain accident-free this harvest season.

“Seeing how it works, what it does. Even if they aren’t going to have a future in agriculture, they still need to know how it’s gonna work and, like, that’s our food that we get, and how it goes through the process,” said McGrew.

