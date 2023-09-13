Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Jury deliberations begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting

A jury could reach a verdict as early as today for a 19-year-old on trial for a double murder at an Iowa nonprofit.
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A jury could reach a verdict as early as today for a 19-year-old on trial for a double murder at an Iowa nonprofit, KCCI reports.

Prosecutors charged Preston Walls with gang participation, attempted murder, and two counts of first degree murder.

He’s accused of killing 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron at Starts Right Here in Des Moines last January.

The program’s founder, Will Keeps, was hurt in the shooting.

The jury started deliberations after attorneys and prosecutors gave their closing arguments on Tuesday.

Walls admitted to pulling the trigger.

Deliberations will come down to whether the shooting was justified.

The defense spoke to the jury for more than an hour about the days and weeks leading up to the shooting.

They say Walls saw Dameron with a gun weeks before the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, they say Walls felt Carr and Dameron were going to shoot him, so he shot them first.

The prosecution disputed this claim by showing surveillance footage of Walls, Carr and Dameron at Starts Right Here before the shooting.

It shows Dameron riding around on a bike.

The jury will resume deliberations Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Son of Iowa basketball coach McCaffery found guilty in fatal crash
Chicago Deep dish pizza
Where to find the best regional pizza in Iowa
Investigators believe the 12-year-old boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then...
Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark
(KCRG)
Collins Aerospace confirms ‘minor workforce reduction’
Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary...
Police identify body found on Univ. of Iowa campus

Latest News

Marion police outline traffic impacts for annual Linn-Mar Homecoming Parade
Comedian Jo Koy to perform in Cedar Rapids in December
A jury could reach a verdict as early as today for a 19-year-old on trial for a double murder...
Jury deliberations begin in trial for man accused of fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting
Voters in a fast-growing eastern Iowa community have agreed to a one cent sales tax to help...
Tiffin joins most of Iowa in having one cent sales tax