Jefferson team knows 3-0 start is making former coach and dad ‘smile’ in heaven

"I know he's smiling down and he'll be with us as J-Hawks every step of the way this season."
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a start it has been for the Jefferson J-hawks. After losing 26 straight games, The J-Hawks are off to a 3-0 start. and they have one proud dad and coach in heaven who is all smiles.

“It is a lot of fun winning and it is even more fun because of all the work that we put in during the summer,” said Nelson Evan’s IV.

Last season was a devastating year for Nelson losing his Dad Nelson Evans III suddenly during the season. It was hard on the whole team because he played a big role as an assistant coach for the J-Hawks.

“Last year was a pretty tough time for the team And I know for him personally - what is a tough time. It is nice to see {Evan’s IV} living, it’s really starting to show the potential he has as a football player also,” said Jefferson Head Coach Ed Miles.

Pop would be so proud of his son and his teammates for all the hard work they have put in this season and there is no better way to honor him.

“Definitely hasn’t been a day where I haven’t thought about him and what he would be doing. I still believe that he is here with me doing all this in the gym. On the sidelines and football stuff,” said Nelson Evan’s IV.

