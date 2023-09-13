Show You Care
Iowa Utilities Board approves eminent domain for underground transmission line project

On Wednesday, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a petition for SOO Green to construct,...
On Wednesday, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a petition for SOO Green to construct, maintain, and operate a new electric transmission line in Iowa.((Source: Pixabay))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a petition for SOO Green to construct, maintain, and operate a new electric transmission line in Iowa.

The project plans to build approximately 174 miles of 525-kilovolt underground high-voltage direct current electric transmission through multiple Iowa counties into Illinois. Those counties include Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Dubuque, Floyd, Jackson, and Winneshiek.

Eminent domain was granted regarding four parcels in Clayton County and two parcels in Dubuque County. As part of Iowa Chapter code 478, the Iowa Utilities Board retains jurisdiction on the project and can review requests for additional eminent domain authority on it.

Torder finds that the “proposed line is necessary to serve a public use and represents a reasonable relationship to an overall plan of transmitting electricity in the public interest.”

More information on the project can be found here.

You can read more on Iowa Chapter code 478 regarding electric transmission lines below:

