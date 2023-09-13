Iowa City police ask for help identifying burglary suspects seen on security camera

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help as they investigate a burglary that happened just before 9 p.m. in the Peninsula neighborhood on Sept. 7.

Police shared a short video showing what appears to be two people in sweatshirts and balaclavas walking past a Ring security camera.

Anyone with information about the burglary or additional security camera footage from that timeframe, that may show something suspicious, is asked to contact Iowa City police at 319-356-5292 or rwood@iowa-city.org.

