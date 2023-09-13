Iowa City animal shelter shares update after 131 dogs surrendered last month

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center said some of the 131 dogs they took in recently are feeling relief and adoptions are in the process of being approved.

It comes as an update posted on the center’s Facebook page nearly three weeks after the large number of dogs were surrendered as part of an investigation into a property in the 3000 block of 540th Street SW in Riverside.

Staff had to close the center in Iowa City for several days while they worked to treat the influx of dogs in late August. They also put out a call for donations to help treat and care for the animals.

The update on Facebook included photos of a number of the dogs, and said the dogs are in good spirits.

Staff said they have received a bunch of adoption applications, and they’re working to approve them.

The influx of dogs also came as many animal shelters across the state are dealing with capacity issues.

