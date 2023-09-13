Hawkeye women’s basketball team to build a home in annual Women Build project

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s basketball team is set to help build a home as part of the annual Women Build, which makes a home available to a low-income buyer.

The team will join Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity on Sept. 15 to help construction staff by assisting in tasks on the exterior frame of the home. They’ll work to install foam board insulation and house wrap.

The homes built during the annual project are purchased by a low-income buyer, which the Department of Housing and Urban Development defines as earning less than 80 percent of the area median income.

“Many people face significant barriers to homeownership,” IVHFH Executive Director, Scott Hawes said in a press release. “We remove those barriers by ensuring monthly payments do not leave them burdened, not requiring a down payment, and securing affordable financing.”

The Hawkeyes basketball team isn’t the only group of Iowa athletes to participate in Women Build. IVHFH said the UI gymnastics team worked on the build earlier this month, and the UI softball and UI women’s tennis team are set to participate later this fall.

Construction Manager Christy Shipley said several Hawkeye coaches use the annual build days as team-building exercises.

“These young people are giving back and serving our community; their leadership is critical in encouraging their generation and future generations to support our local non-profits,” Shipley said.

This year’s home will be built in the 2000 block of Blazing Star Drive in Iowa City.

Construction is expected to be completed this fall.

The annual Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build began in 2013.

IVHFH said each year the build is named in honor of someone who leads the effort to raise funds, recruit volunteers and support the future homeowner. This year’s honoree is retired legislator Mary Mascher.

