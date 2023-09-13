Show You Care
Comedian Jo Koy to perform in Cedar Rapids in December

(BMO Center)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian Jo Koy is coming to Cedar Rapids to perform at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Dec. 8.

The stop is part of his recently announced 2023 Jo Koy World Tour.

The comedian is coming off his recent Netflix special, “Jo Koy: Live From The Loas Angeles Forum.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Sept. 15, with pre-sale to begin at noon on Sept. 14.

For more information, click here.

