Cedar Rapids man sentenced for threatening federal official, shooting flare gun at court house

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 42-year-old from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison after he threatened a federal official.

According to court records, John Edward Miller was identified through a law enforcement investigation after a threat was received by a federal official through their personal Facebook account back in November 2020. The message was harassing in nature and included threatening information regarding other federal officials.

The same day Miller shot a flare gun at the Northern District of Iowa United States Courthouse in Cedar Rapids, causing a fire on the barriers in front of the building. Miller reportedly admitted to both the flare gun incident and the threatening messages.

Miller was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for threatening a federal official and committing interstate communications with intent to injure. He must also serve three years of supervised release after his term.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.