Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that Iowa football student-athlete Nico Ragaini has been issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy following comments regarding officiating during the football game against Iowa State.

The Big Ten stated that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”\

Ragaini responded, stating “I want to apologize for my public criticism of Saturday’s officiating. I am a competitive person and player. My comments reflected my passion for the game, and I apologize for my choice of language.”

The Big Ten also declared that they considered the matter “concluded”

