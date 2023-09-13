Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that Iowa football student-athlete Nico Ragaini has been issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy following comments regarding officiating during the football game against Iowa State.

The Big Ten stated that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”\

Ragaini responded, stating “I want to apologize for my public criticism of Saturday’s officiating. I am a competitive person and player. My comments reflected my passion for the game, and I apologize for my choice of language.”

The Big Ten also declared that they considered the matter “concluded”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
Son of Iowa basketball coach McCaffery found guilty in fatal crash
(KCRG)
Collins Aerospace confirms ‘minor workforce reduction’
Chicago Deep dish pizza
Where to find the best regional pizza in Iowa
Investigators believe the 12-year-old boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then...
Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark
Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary...
Police identify body found on Univ. of Iowa campus

Latest News

Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity's annual Women Build home construction project is underway.
Hawkeye women’s basketball team to build a home in annual Women Build project
With a 1-2 program record against Western Michigan, Hawkeyes aren’t taking the Broncos lightly
With a 1-2 program record against Western Michigan, Hawkeyes aren’t taking the Broncos lightly
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
NCAA upholds Noah Shannon’s suspension, ending his college playing career
Caitlin Clark celebrates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball nonconference schedule announced