American Heart Association names Cedar County educator ‘Principal of the Year’

Jeremiah Costello, principal at Bennett Elementary School
Jeremiah Costello, principal at Bennett Elementary School
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Eastern Iowa educator has been named ‘National Principal of the Year’ by the American Heart Association.

The ‘National Principal of the Year’ Award is given each year to an educator who has been instrumental in growing the Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge program in their school. The principal at Bennett Elementary School, Jeremiah Costello, was nominated for the award after students at his school doubled their Kids Heart Challenge fundraising goal.

Costello and the school’s PE teacher Casey Strub promised to camp out on the roof of the school if they met their $2,500 goal. When they passed that goal, the two promised to do it in animal pajamas if they reached $5,000. The students once again, passed that mark.

“We are incredibly proud of principal Jeremiah Costello, physical education teacher, and Kids Heart Challenge coordinator Casey Strub, and the entire team at Bennett Elementary School for all their work in supporting the Kids Heart Challenge,” said Ani Snyder, executive director for the American Heart Association, Eastern Iowa. “Schools play a vital role in building a foundation of healthy living for future generations and we are thrilled to see our lifesaving mission touch the lives of students, schools, and educators in our state.”

Costello and the school's PE teacher Casey Strub
Costello and the school's PE teacher Casey Strub

