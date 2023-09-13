Show You Care
Alfred Younes pleads guilty to helping son flee country

Alfred Younes faces up to 5 years in prison and a 10-thousand dollar fine for helping Ali Younes flee to Jordan.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The father of a man charged with attempted murder has pleaded guilty to helping his son escape the country.

Alfred Younes faces up to 5 years in prison and a 10-thousand dollar fine for helping Ali Younes flee to Jordan. Ali was on house arrest for attempted murder charges. That’s when his parents helped him board a flight out of the country.

Alfred was also arrested trying to board a flight from Omaha to Jordan

