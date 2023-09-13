17-year-old charged with sexual abuse after allegedly being caught in the act by Iowa City police

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a 17-year-old from Coralville after an officer said he was seen engaging in a sex act with a 13-year-old girl in a parked car in Iowa City last week.

In a criminal complaint, an officer said they were parked in the 1400 block of Dover Street conducting surveillance when an SUV parked on the street nearby.

The officer said the 17-year-old waited in the car until the girl came and got in the car with him. That’s when the officer said he saw the two engage in the sex act.

The criminal complaint said both admitted it to the officer when confronted.

The 17-year-old was identified as Robinson Turcois Posadas. He is charged with second degree sexual abuse.

The age of consent in Iowa is 16-years-old.

