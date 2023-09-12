With a 1-2 program record against Western Michigan, Hawkeyes aren’t taking the Broncos lightly

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s week three contest is nestled between two of the biggest games of the Hawkeyes’ season - Iowa State and Penn State.

To the outside world, this week’s game might seem to have significantly less “juice” than the other two, but not to the players, who say they treat every game the same.

“Football is a special sport you put in work all year for 12 games you only get 12 opportunities that you really know of and every one is so crucial,” said senior linebacker Nick Jackson.

“We go into every game like it’s the biggest game of the year and I think that’s one thing that Coach Ferentz does a great job of instilling in us,” said senior wide receiver Nico Ragaini. “If we don’t come ready to play any team can come in here and beat us.”

That’s something Ferentz himself knows. His record against Western Michigan is only 1-2.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be hard to get up for this game,” said senior defensive lineman Joe Evans. “We are never ever going to look at an opponent as ‘this is gonna be an easy game.’”

Iowa and Western Michigan are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Satuday.

