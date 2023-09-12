Son of Iowa basketball coach McCaffery found guilty in fatal crash

Show You Care
Trial of Iowa Basketball coach Jack McCaffery sheds light on what led to misdemeanor charges
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has found Jonathan McCaffery guilty of failing to yield before hitting and killing a pedestrian in Iowa City.

McCaffery, who also goes by Jack, is the son of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey.

Investigators say the 17-year-old hit 45-year-old Corey Hite, an Iowa National Guard Soldier, on May 22. Hite died two weeks later.

Jack was 16-years-old when it happened.

The crash happened along Melrose Avenue at Kennedy Parkway in Iowa City.

There is a pedestrian sign at Melrose, but not a stop sign.

McCaffery will be sentenced on Oct. 13.

According to the Johnson County Attorney, his potential sentence is: Under Iowa Code 321.482A(2) a violation of Iowa Code 321.327 that causes death is punishable by “a fine of one $1,000 or suspension of the violator’s driver’s license or operating privileges for not more than 180 days, or both.”

