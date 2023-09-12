Son of Iowa basketball coach McCaffery found guilty in fatal crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has found Jonathan McCaffery guilty of failing to yield before hitting and killing a pedestrian in Iowa City.

McCaffery, who also goes by Jack, is the son of Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey.

Investigators say the 17-year-old hit 45-year-old Corey Hite, an Iowa National Guard Soldier, on May 22. Hite died two weeks later.

Jack was 16-years-old when it happened.

The crash happened along Melrose Avenue at Kennedy Parkway in Iowa City.

There is a pedestrian sign at Melrose, but not a stop sign.

McCaffery will be sentenced on Oct. 13.

According to the Johnson County Attorney, his potential sentence is: Under Iowa Code 321.482A(2) a violation of Iowa Code 321.327 that causes death is punishable by “a fine of one $1,000 or suspension of the violator’s driver’s license or operating privileges for not more than 180 days, or both.”

