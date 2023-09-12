Some cities feeling the pinch from new property tax law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At a time when houses are rising in value, cities said they won’t get a tax windfall because of a new state law, and that means they’ll have to cut their budgets.

The law had strong bipartisan support with both Republicans and Democrats saying Iowans were paying too much in property taxes.

The city of West Branch helps fund $60,000 of the city’s annual Hoover’s Hometown Day’s, but city leaders said they were no longer able to do so.

“It means we have a lot of work cut out for us to maintain a community tradition that’s really important,” said Main Street Executive Director Jessi Simon.

Simon said they’ve already started looking for volunteers to help get the event underway next year and forming a nonprofit but city Administrator Adam Kofoed said these cuts were just the beginning. He said the reason for the cutback was to save money after lawmakers passed a property tax reform law. It’s estimated to save $100 million statewide, but for West Branch specifically, that was a loss of $400,000 for roads, economic development strategies, and public safety.

“It’s about $40,000 a year that we’re going to have to cut from our police and fire departments,” he said.

He said the council has looked at shutting off streetlights at night, making cuts to what the city can offer through parks and recreations and the library, increasing water and sewer rates, and potentially cutting the position of city administrator.

“I don’t think the legislation was thought through thoroughly,” said Kofoed. “I’ve tried contacting many of our representatives with no response.”

Iowa Republican Senator Dan Dawson gave us this statement: “By far the number one concern I hear from voters is endless increases in property taxes. Since 2000, Iowans’ income has risen by 44%, while property tax collections have increased by 145%. Every legislator but one voted for HF 718 because it did precisely what it was designed to do: control spiraling property tax collections.

This bill implements common-sense reforms to control the future growth of property taxes. It brings the same principle the Legislature has been following for the last 7 years to local spending and property taxes: control spending and return savings back to the taxpayers in the form of lower rates.

Some local governments are resisting the demand of property taxpayers to control spending, but I have heard Iowans’ voices loud and clear. Huge bipartisan majorities responded to their demands with this bill to address skyrocketing property taxes across the state.”

However, Kofoed said this law was going to change how cities like West Branch view what needs to be a priority.

“It will be a little harder to be efficient, coordinated and provide the services that the citizens of West Branch expect,” he said.

