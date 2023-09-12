The shower chance ends, and dry and comfortable weather is ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure once again regains control of our weather.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

This happens as a weak system moves away taking rain chances to the east. With some low-level moisture left in place, we have the possibility of some patchy fog early on Wednesday. Sunshine and 70s will take us into the weekend. Our next chance of rainfall develops late Friday into early Saturday. This looks like a slight chance at best so I would not change any plans yet just be aware of the chance. Have a great night!

