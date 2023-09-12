Show You Care
NCAA upholds Noah Shannon’s suspension

Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, University of Iowa Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz announced that the NCAA denied defensive tackle Noah Shannon’s appeal for eligibility for the 2023 season.

Shannon was the first Hawkeye to admit his involvement in the Iowa sports gambling investigation in July.

The NCAA suspended him after he gambled on at least one University of Iowa sports game. It was reportedly not an Iowa Hawkeyes football game

Shannon is not one of the current and former Hawkeye and Cyclone athletes facing criminal charges for betting on sports. All of those charged are accused of using someone else’s account to place bets on sports.

With Shannon being a sixth-year senior, his college playing career at Iowa is effectively over.

Kirk Ferentz released a statement in response to the denial of his appeal:

“I am incredibly disappointed by the NCAA’s decision this weekend. Noah is an exceptional person who has been a great leader on and off the field for our program over the last five years. While we will certainly miss him on the field, I am grateful that Noah has chosen to remain a part of our program as he prepares for the next step of his journey.”

Noah Shannon also released a statement:

I want to apologize to the fans and everyone who supports Iowa Football. I made a mistake and I have taken responsibility for it. I am heartbroken that I will not be able to play alongside my brothers again, but I plan to stick with the team and support them any way that I can going forward.

I want to say thank you to my family, Coach Ferentz, the coaching staff, and all of my teammates and friends for their unwavering support. I am going to make sure that this mistake does not define me or my career going forward.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

