Matt Campbell excited for his team to face a road test against 2-1 Ohio

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After their first loss of the season, the Cyclones will hit the road for the first time in 2023.

“You don’t always love going on the road but I think it is a must have especially before you get into the conference slate,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

Campbell said he was excited to see how his team would respond to a loss.

“How do you come back and practice on Tuesday and Wednesday? How do you go on the road and handle yourself in a tough environment?” Campbell said. “All those things are going to be on display, we are we continuing to unfold ourselves and grow ourselves. I think those are great opportunities for our team to show our growth.”

