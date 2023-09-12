Show You Care
Judge signs off on Christensen and Blom plea agreements

FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college...
FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa State won 10-7. A former walk-on kicker at the University of Iowa was charged Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in connection with wagering on Hawkeyes sports events — one day after Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was accused of committing the same offense. The criminal complaint filed in Johnson County said Aaron Blom, who was on the Iowa roster from 2020-22, tampered with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, a judge signed off on the plea agreements that former University of Iowa kicker Aaron Blom and baseball player Gehrig Christensen made to resolve their criminal cases in the student-athlete sports betting investigation.

Both plead guilty as part of the agreement to a reduced charge of Underage Gambling. They were previously charged with Tampering with Records.

The pleas end the criminal portion of the case for the student-athletes but have no bearing on how the NCAA will rule on potential eligibility.

Each individual will pay a fine of $645 and receive no additional sentencing as part of the agreement.

