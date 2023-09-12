Judge signs off on Christensen and Blom plea agreements

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, a judge signed off on the plea agreements that former University of Iowa kicker Aaron Blom and baseball player Gehrig Christensen made to resolve their criminal cases in the student-athlete sports betting investigation.

Both plead guilty as part of the agreement to a reduced charge of Underage Gambling. They were previously charged with Tampering with Records.

The pleas end the criminal portion of the case for the student-athletes but have no bearing on how the NCAA will rule on potential eligibility.

Each individual will pay a fine of $645 and receive no additional sentencing as part of the agreement.

