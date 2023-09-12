Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball nonconference schedule announced

Caitlin Clark celebrates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Caitlin Clark celebrates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans will get seven chances to see the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team play at home this season, and we now know the matchups.

The university released the nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

The schedule includes two preseason exhibition games, which includes the CrossOver at Kinnick against DePaul on Oct. 15. Tickets for that game are still available.

Here’s the schedule:

  • Oct. 1 - DePaul (exh.) - Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City
  • Oct. 22 - Clarke College (exh.) - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Nov. 6 - Fairleigh Dickinson - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Nov. 9 - vs. Virginia Tech - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
  • Nov. 12 - at Northern Iowa - McLeod Center, Cedar Falls
  • Nov. 16 - Kansas State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Nov. 19 - Drake - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Nov. 24 - Purdue-Fort Wayne - Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.
  • Nov. 25 - Gulf Coast Showcase - Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.
  • Nov. 26 - Gulf Coast Showcase - Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.
  • Dec. 2 - Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
  • Dec. 6 - at Iowa State - Hilton Coliseum, Ames
  • Dec. 16 - vs. Cleveland State - Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
  • Dec. 21 - Loyola-Chicago - Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Season tickets for the season sold out for the first time in program history.

