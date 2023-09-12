Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary...
Police identify body found on Univ. of Iowa campus
Two hurt when truck hits UTV near Riverside
Cedar Rapids man may face charges after allegedly fleeing from crash scene
Police in Waterloo are searching for a man they say fatally shot another man earlier this month.
Waterloo police searching for man accused of fatal shooting
Police investigating stabbing outside Waterloo bar

Latest News

The Marion Police Department is asking the city council to consider implementing speed cameras...
End nears for 30 day warning period for Marion’s automated traffic enforcement cameras
(KCRG)
Collins Aerospace confirms ‘minor workforce reduction’
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Crews are working to bring a submerged vehicle recently discovered in the Cedar River to the...
Cedar Rapids firefighters to bring submerged vehicle to the surface Tuesday
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he is directing a house committee to open a formal...
House Speaker directing impeachment inquiry