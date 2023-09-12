How low water levels on the Mississippi River are impacting farmers this harvest season

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Farmers, gardeners and almost everyone have been feeling the impacts of the drought Eastern Iowa has seen this summer and heading into harvest season, the impacts are continuing to grow.

”You know, unfortunately, we’re in the midst of watching a movie sequel that none of us wanted to watch,” said Mike Steenhoek, Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director.

As harvest season continues, farmers are now looking at shipping their crops off to different parts of the country and around the globe.

”The Mississippi River has always been one of these very efficient maritime highways that allow farmers in Iowa and throughout the Midwest to be competitive on the international marketplace,” said Steenhoek.

But with the intense drought continuing around the U.S., getting those crops onto barges may prove to be another bump in the road for farmers this season.

”It really is having this detrimental impact on the economics and the competitiveness of our supply chain,” said Steenhoek.

Here in Eastern Iowa, the Army Corps of Engineers say they’re able to keep the river at around nine feet.

”With the locks and Dams. It’s really kind of business as usual. For our district,” said Chris Trefry, Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island.

But as you continue south toward St. Louis, there aren’t any systems in place to regulate the river, and that’s where barges run into trouble.

Steenhoek adds some farmers have backup plans in place, using trucks or the rail system or even storing crops longer to see if river conditions improve. But that can often cost farmers more in the long run.

“When you establish pretty significant drought conditions it takes sustainable, significant amounts of precipitation to eventually turn that tide, and that’s kind of the situation we’re in right now. So, we very well could see ourselves struggling with this next year,” said Steenhoek.

