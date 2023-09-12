Show You Care
End nears for 30 day warning period for Marion’s automated traffic enforcement cameras

The 30-day warning period is nearing its end, meaning the cameras will start issuing tickets in the next few days.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion started using two automated traffic enforcement cameras this summer.

The 30-day warning period is nearing its end, meaning the cameras will start issuing tickets rather than just warnings starting on Sept. 18.

The Marion City Council approved the cameras in April.

City staff said the stationary cameras detect speeding and red-light violations.

One of the cameras is located at Highway 100 and East Post Road, and the other is at Highway 13 and Highway 151.

Once the warning period ends, drivers will receive warnings or tickets for going 11 mph over the posted speed limit.

Additionally, the city will also be using a new mobile automated traffic enforcement camera, which can be set up in different locations like construction zones or residential areas, depending on speeding complaints from residents.

For more information on the ATE ordinance, policy and process for contesting violations, click here.

