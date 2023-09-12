Dive Team recovers car parts from Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters trained under the Cedar River Tuesday with a new sonar unit. They worked with the Johnson County Dive Team to bring up portions of two cars from the river.

These vehicles aren’t part of an active investigation - but they were helpful in Tuesday’s training for the dive team and testing out the new equipment.

“If we have any type of drowning victim, lost or stolen vehicles in the water, we’re going to be able to use this unit rapidly. It’s at one of our fire stations here in Cedar Rapids so we’re going to be able to rapidly deploy this unit, hopefully locate them in a rapid manner, and either get victims out of the water or this operation behind us, retrieving the items,” said Cody Oberfoell, member of the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department did have a sonar in the past, but this upgraded technology will allow them to see clearer pictures underwater.

