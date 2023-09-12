Dense fog possible early, a few storms develop later on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of fog will be most common in the southern part of the TV9 viewing area this morning, followed by a chance for a storm by afternoon.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the counties south of Interstate 80 this morning until 9:00 a.m. Visibility of 1/4 mile or less is possible until that time, as residual low-level moisture and overnight cool temperatures allow for fog development. Be ready for changing conditions on your drive to work or school this morning, especially if your route takes you into rural areas.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are likely to start the day around eastern Iowa, though some scattered clouds will move into our northern counties as the morning goes on. As we heat up into the 70s for highs this afternoon, we could see isolated to scattered showers or storms develop. This is associated with a disturbance passing through the area. While it won’t have a ton of moisture to work with, don’t be surprised if you encounter a brief bout of rain. Stay inside until the activity passes if there’s lightning involved.

Another cool night will take place tonight as skies turn partly cloudy, with lows into the upper 40s in most cases. This leads into a slightly cooler, but still quite comfortable, Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Similar, but slightly warmer, conditions are expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A slight chance for showers arrives later Friday night into Saturday. This round of potential for rainfall also looks light, with any totals likely to be light. Don’t cancel your plans during this time, but just be ready for a few showers.

Temperatures won’t change a lot after the Saturday frontal boundary, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s through the rest of the 9-day forecast.

