Collins Aerospace confirms ‘minor workforce reduction’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with Collins Aerospace have confirmed they’re cutting some jobs, but weren’t able to say how many.

The company, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Collins Aerospace is implementing targeted cost-saving actions across the business, including a minor workforce reduction, in order to position the business for sustainable growth. We recognize the impact this has on the affected employees and are working closely with them on this transition.”

TV9 is working to get more details on these cuts and how they will impact the company in Cedar Rapids.

