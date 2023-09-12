Cedar Rapids firefighters to bring submerged vehicle to the surface Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews are working to bring a submerged vehicle recently discovered in the Cedar River to the surface on Tuesday morning.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said they’re working with the Johnson County Dive Team on the recovery effort.

Firefighters said the vehicle was found about a month ago when the fire department was testing new underwater scanning equipment on their rescue boat.

Additional details are expected to be released later in the day on Tuesday.

