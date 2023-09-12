Benton Community Middle and High School welcomes new therapy dog

VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - For years, Natalie Nesbitt has wanted to incorporate animal therapy into her work as a school counselor. And this year, that goal has finally been met.

Meet Stella: Benton Community’s new therapy dog. And although she just started working in August, she’s already been a big hit among the students.

“As we walk through the hallways, she is definitely the celebrity. Everybody comes up to her, “Can I pet Stella? Can I pet Stella?” So she gladly takes all the pets as we walk through the hallway.” said School Counselor Natalie Nesbitt.

In 2021 Nesbitt reached out the Benton Community School Board with the idea of adopting a professional therapy dog from CARES Incorporated - a Kansas-based service animal nonprofit. But even with that approval, it took two years on a waitlist and lots of generosity from the community to make Stella’s presence a reality.

“There is a financial commitment, but we were able to secure a grant to really cut that cost and make it super manageable. And we also had a donor who stepped up kind of last minute to offer quite a big donation to help support food, medical bills, so that doesn’t fall on the school or the adult that’s handling her.” said Principal Rob Arnold.

But now that Stella is officially part of the Bobcat family, she’s been able to help students in more ways than one.

“Stella’s pretty calm. Her demeanor relaxes everybody, but our kids are just ecstatic to see Stella in the building. Coming up to her, constantly wanting to pet her.” said Arnold.

“There’s a couple situations that have happened already this school year where I know that they would have taken a lot longer had Stella not been there with me... A couple pets, and then the conversations were starting and we were able to work through that road block for the day.” said Nesbitt.

Benton Community is just one of several schools across Iowa that have enlisted the help of therapy animals. Oelwein, College Community, and Aplington-Parkersburg school districts have also used them to help manage students’ mental health and wellbeing.

