Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

86-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip despite recent heart surgery

By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has a unique birthday tradition that began more than 25 years ago, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 86th birthday last week with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.

“Born September 8, 1937, he is one tough guy,” his grandson, Hunter Varnam, said. “(He) had a recent scare with heart surgery a month ago and to bounce back and still continue on with his birthday backflip is an awesome story.

“He has been doing this for more than 25 years. He said he’s going to go to 100.”

Varnam has lived his entire life on the water.

A native of Varnamtown, a small town in the southeastern part of the state named after his family, he grew up around commercial fishermen and boat builders.

He owned and operated shrimp boats up and down the coast, and, in the late 1970s, he started a marine construction business.

Varnam said his work ethic is why he can still do backflips in his 80s.

Varnam and his wife, Virginia, have been married for 62 years. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary...
Police identify body found on Univ. of Iowa campus
Two hurt when truck hits UTV near Riverside
Cedar Rapids man may face charges after allegedly fleeing from crash scene
Police in Waterloo are searching for a man they say fatally shot another man earlier this month.
Waterloo police searching for man accused of fatal shooting
Police investigating stabbing outside Waterloo bar

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.
9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
US claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance
Crews are working to bring a submerged vehicle recently discovered in the Cedar River to the...
Cedar Rapids firefighters to bring submerged vehicle to the surface Tuesday