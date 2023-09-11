Show You Care
Working Iowa: The Arc of East Central Iowa is hiring for jobs staff call ‘rewarding’

The Arc of East Central Iowa serves people with disabilities through a variety of programs, from day habilitation to job coaching.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Arc of East Central Iowa serves people with disabilities through a variety of programs from day habilitation, to job coaching.

“It’s been probably the best decision I’ve ever made,” said Riley Caven, who works at The Arc. It’s a job she loves.

“What I love the most is just seeing people grow. We work on a lot of different goals, we work on independence, socialization, getting out in the community,” Caven said.

The Arc serves a variety of ages, from children to adults.

“We love the impact that we make in the community, giving people with disabilities a chance to do things they wouldn’t normally be able to do. To have friends, to have a social aspect, to be able to work towards independence,” said Jill McDowell, HR Generalist at The Arc.

The organization is looking for more people to join their team.

“We have part-time and full time direct care positions, one-on-one setting. We have group respite, we have skill building, we have job coaching, we have a day habilitation program, so we’re hiring in a lot of different areas,” McDowell explained.

Each position is an opportunity to make an impact each day.

“Not every day is going to be awesome, but you’ve got to come to work ready to make a difference and help people out,” Caven said.

Those wanting to apply can find applications here.

