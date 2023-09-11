Widespread rainfall winds down this morning, a few showers remain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight rainfall will tend to move out of the area by about mid-morning today, but we may yet experience a few more showers after it does.

The rain was certainly welcomed across the area, with most receiving at least a couple of tenths of an inch. The main push of moisture with this system will start to exit the TV9 viewing area after about 8:00 a.m., but residual isolated showers remain possible as long as cloudy skies hang around. In most areas, that means the outside chance of an additional shower through at least early afternoon, before partial clearing takes place. Temperatures today will be held back by the gray skies and any rain, likely only reaching the mid to upper 60s in most spots.

Lows tonight drop to around 50 as skies remain at least partially clear. Sunshine for most of the day on Tuesday will allow our highs to reach the low 70s. A disturbance passes by the area later in the day, which gives us a shot at a few showers or even storms. While a slight chance exists all over during that time frame, the risk gets a little higher in our northeast zone overall.

The rest of the school and work week will be pleasant, with highs going from near 70 on Wednesday, to the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

A weak front will move through the area on Saturday, giving us an outside chance at a shower or two. Heavy rain during this time looks unlikely, so I wouldn’t really consider canceling any plans at this point for next weekend. Temperatures won’t really change a whole lot on either side of the front, remaining in the mid to upper 70s for highs, with upper 40s to low 50s for lows, from the weekend into next week.

