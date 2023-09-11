Waterloo police searching for man accused of fatal shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are searching for a man they say fatally shot another man earlier this month.
Police said 32-year-old Corey Crawley allegedly shot a man just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 2 at E. 4th Street and Mulberry.
First responders arrived and took the man to the hospital, where he later died.
The victim was identified as 45-year-old Muharrum Quan Johnson, of Waterloo.
Crawley faces charges of First Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Anyone with information about Crawley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515, the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477.
There is a $1,500 cash reward offered for information leading to Crawley’s arrest.
