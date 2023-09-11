Veteran-owned spirit company bottles fundraising whiskey

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Cold Zero Premium Spirits’ spent Monday morning bottling whiskey with Cedar Ridge Distillery.

The sale of that whiskey will be going to a nonprofit that supports veterans.

22 years ago Casey Maxted thought he had figured out what he wanted to do with his life.

”I was in college when 9/11 happened. I kind of didn’t have a direction and that day was the day that set me on my path to doing what I did,” Maxted said.

Maxted is a former Green Beret and after serving his country, co-founded Cold Zero in Swisher.

”I brought together a number of my friends and my colleagues from the military,” Maxted said. “Our mission is just to give back to the veteran organizations as much as we can to kind of inspire and then to assist those various nonprofits with their mission.”

Members of Cold Zero Spirits and Cedar Ridge Winery spent the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks bottling Whiskey - with sales raising money for the Medal of Honor Society.

”In the military they ingrain in you that you’re always fighting for the person to your left and your right and we don’t think that stops when you leave service and we kept going with what we were doing here to kind of allow us to give back and keep fighting for the people on our left and right by supporting these various organizations,” Maxted said.

Only 2,000 bottles of the Whiskey will be available. Each bottle is signed by one of six Medal of Honor recipients across the country-- but one is a little closer to home.

”Sal Guinta is one of our recipients that signed- he’s a Cedar Rapids native. Unbelievable story. In 2007 earned the Medal of Honor and just an impressive individual and we’re proud to have his as a part of this project,” Maxted said.

The team is looking to release the limited bottles around Veteran’s Day. They will be available in Hy-Vee, Fareway, and on Cold Zero Spirits website.

