Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Urbandale 6-year-old named Kid Captain for game

A 6-year-old girl from Urbandale will the Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes football team...
A 6-year-old girl from Urbandale will the Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes on Western Michigan on Saturday.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 6-year-old girl from Urbandale will the Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes on Western Michigan on Saturday.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Maggie Larson was diagnosed with metachromatic leukodystrophy, a rare, terminal disease, at the age of just 3-years-old.

Maggie’s parents entered her into a clinical trial that they say is helping to improve her symptoms and quality of life.

Three years after her diagnosis, Maggie is in first grade and loves school.

See more of Maggie’s story here.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash this morning on I- 80.
Fatal crash on I-80 Saturday Morning
Crash on HWY 30
Linn County crash could result in Cedar Rapids man facing charges
One person injured after Delaware County crash
One person injured after Delaware County crash
Much need rain is on the way
Much needed rain is on the way
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) holds the Cy-Hawk Trophy as he celebrates with teammates...
The Hawkeyes hold on, Iowa beats Iowa State 20-13 in Cy-Hawk showdown

Latest News

Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz notches 200th career victory
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz notches 200th career victory
Coe moves to 2-0 after 44-14 drubbing of UW-Eau Claire
Coe moves to 2-0 after 44-14 drubbing of UW-Eau Claire
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game...
Bankston, rugged second-half defense lead Weber State past Northern Iowa 34-17
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) holds the Cy-Hawk Trophy as he celebrates with teammates...
The Hawkeyes hold on, Iowa beats Iowa State 20-13 in Cy-Hawk showdown