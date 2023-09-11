Urbandale 6-year-old named Kid Captain for game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 6-year-old girl from Urbandale will the Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes on Western Michigan on Saturday.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Maggie Larson was diagnosed with metachromatic leukodystrophy, a rare, terminal disease, at the age of just 3-years-old.

Maggie’s parents entered her into a clinical trial that they say is helping to improve her symptoms and quality of life.

Three years after her diagnosis, Maggie is in first grade and loves school.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

