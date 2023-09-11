Show You Care
Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

