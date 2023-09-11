Show You Care
Two hurt when truck hits UTV near Riverside

Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a crash near Riverside on Sunday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 22, near the off-ramp from Highway 218.

Patrol officers said a 14-year-old, driving a pickup truck, ran into the back of a UTV, injuring the two 61-year-olds riding it.

The two were taken to University of Iowa hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Officials have not given an update on their conditions.

The 14-year-old was not hurt.

