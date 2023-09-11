Police investigating stabbing outside Waterloo bar

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they said a man was stabbed outside a bar early Sunday morning.

In a press release, police said they were called to Allen Hospital, where they spoke to the victim.

Police said he reported having been involved in an argument outside a bar, at Lafayette Street and East 4th Street, at about 2:30 a.m., before it turned physical and ended with him being stabbed.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

