Police identify body found on Univ. of Iowa campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the University of Iowa Police have identified the deceased man that was found on the north patio of Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory, at 320 S. Riverside Drive on the early morning of September 6th, 2023.

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary investigation, with assistance from the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Gabriel Molitor of Iowa City.

No further information is being released at this time pending the autopsy report results.

