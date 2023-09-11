Show You Care
Police identify body found on Univ. of Iowa campus

44-year-old Gabriel Molitor from Iowa City was found near the Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the University of Iowa Police have identified the deceased man that was found on the north patio of Stanley Hydraulic Laboratory, at 320 S. Riverside Drive on the early morning of September 6th, 2023.

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious based on their preliminary investigation, with assistance from the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Gabriel Molitor of Iowa City.

No further information is being released at this time pending the autopsy report results.

