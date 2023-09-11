Nonprofit to add more affordable housing options to the north side of Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One empty lot right in the middle of historic Goosetown Neighborhood, started as a problem for Iowa City.

“The city had a property with a series of code violations and nuisance issues. So the house went on sale, the city bought it, then they turned around and looked at what projects can we do? What do we do with this house,” said Tracy Hightshoe, Iowa City Neighborhood and Development Services Director.

Eventually they sold it to The Housing Fellowship for their next project.

They are now working with the Iowa City Community School District and the Home Builders Association to start construction on an house for one family experiencing financial insecurity.

“It’s really important to us that we have houses in a number of neighborhoods. Giving families choices is very important in completing our mission,” said The Housing Fellowship Executive Director, Simon Andrew.

Not only will students get the chance to learn what it takes to build a house, but they will also be able to provide a home to a family with limited income in an area of the city that doesn’t see many of those options.

“If a family needs to move, or they can’t afford their current rent, or their household size grows, or for whatever reason they need to move and they have children already in school, being able to keep those children in their current school is very important for that family and that child’s education,” said Andrew.

The lot was paid for through grants from the city, but Andrew says there’s still other supporters who have gone in on this project.

“We do have a $50,000 loan obligated from the Housing Trust Fund of Johnson County which will be at 0% interest which is very helpful to get this project done, and then we also have a grant from First Interstate Bank that is going to help fund the project as well,” said Andrew.

The home will adhere to historic standards and it will be energy efficient.

Once this project is done, they plan to build another house on that same property with another group of students.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.