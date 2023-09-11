Show You Care
Marion officials are asking drivers to find an alternative route this week

Marion Roadwork
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Marion are asking drivers to find an alternative route this week to avoid the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Road. They say the traffic signal arm was recently damaged - and crews will be working to replace it. Crew will put a temporary traffic signal wire in - which will be flashing - and operate as an all-way stop. Officials say there will be some lane closures and traffic delays in the area. Work starts tomorrow morning at 9 - and is expected to take two days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

